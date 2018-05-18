According to YouTube‘s official blog, the massive video sharing platform is going into the music streaming business, which will end the constant app switching. Per the report, the new streaming service will be launched next week, May 22.

The service is expected to be an extension of YouTube’s other streaming service, YouTube Red. Users will have the ability to choose between a regular YouTube Music membership, available either for free (with ads) or for $9.99 per month.

For those who want a combination YouTube Red and Music, the company unveiled that YouTube Premium for $11.99 will have ad-free, YouTube original content.

YouTube Music is reportedly going to have a “reimagined mobile app” and a new desktop player, with both being designed to make it easier for users to listen to music. In addition to making the service more user-friendly, the app will house thousands of tracks, thousands of playlists that allows users to discover new music based on preferences and, of course, music videos.