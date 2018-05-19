Designer Alexander Wang is already in his third season of collaborating with adidas Originals, and the second delivery of the new collection is filled with all sorts of fresh stuff to sift through.

Each piece in this set is inspired by workwear, highlighted by a unique spin in the detailing that shows off Wang’s high-fashion touch. The work theme comes full circle both in the lookbook (starring models Binx Walton and Gaby Odiele in a shoot clearly inspired by The Office) and clothing design, with some pieces even incorporating “Quality Control” motifs that you’d find on machinery and cables in a typical workspace.

Shop the adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2018 collection right now at select retailers, adidas Originals flagships, Alexander Wang stores, and online.



Images: Brianna Capozzi/adidas Originals x Alexander Wang