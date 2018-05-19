16-year-old rapper D’marco Francis, best known on the streets of Toronto as Dre Prada, was born in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. He is a multitalented singer, rapper, and writer. In an interview, he stated that he knew he wanted music to be his full-time career since his early teenage years. “I knew I wanted music to be my permanent career when I was 13-years-old. I was in love with music. Always writing songs during my free time at school, and after school.”

A family friend took notice in Dre’s talents, and began to mentor the 11th grader who writes all of his own material. Dre spends at least two hours a day doing vocal training, writing, and recording. Striving to be one of the best at what he does, he makes sure to practice his craft, and elevate his skills.

Dre Prada’s new video “Bloomin’” was shot at the Mary Ward High School in Toronto, Canada, at the Four Seasons Hotel, and has backgrounds of Yorkville which are known to be the upper class of Toronto. The video is centered around Prada and his friends flossing with stacks of money while he raps about how he is ready to blossom and develop as a rising star.

Dre Prada’s debut single “Bloomin’“ is now available on all streaming outlets. Make sure to stream now!