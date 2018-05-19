If you want to catch a glimpse of E-40 these days just turn on any Golden State Warriors game and he is likely courtside, even in Houston as the Dubs fight in the Western Conference Finals. But don’t be misled into thinking that the West Coast legend isn’t working as he just announced his forthcoming album, The Gift of Gab.

The Bay Area emcee took to Twitter to announce that his new album is set to release on June 29, 2019, joining the Wild West of albums that currently features Drake, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and more if all albums hold true.

If you keeping count, E-40 is over 20 albums deep with this latest effort clocking in at 25. Major details regarding the effort are scarce so we have to keep our eyes peeled to what will be coming from the rapper in the future.

Check out his announcement tweet and the cover below and let us know what you would hope to hear about the next project.