Layton Greene became a viral sensation after releasing her version of Kodak Black’s, “Roll in Peace.” The song has received over 12 millions plays on SoundCloud and the clip has more than 20 millions views (and counting) on YouTube. Not to mention the thousands of retweets and post on social media.

Produced by G-Styles, the song quickly shot up to the No. 12 spot on Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart.

She decided to give her fans what they’ve been asking for. The Julius Twum-directed video starts off with Layton ending a long term relationship with her disloyal boyfriend and expressing her needs. This debut is major for the St Louis singer.