The New Brooklyn: Tekashi 6ix9ine And Casanova 2X Squash Their Beef

After a well publicized, inter-borough beef including IG threats and shots flying at video shoots, Brooklyn rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine and Casanova 2X have buried the hatchet and deaded the beef.

Casanova posted a video on his Instagram today, showing him and Tekashi about to pull up in an NYC strip club.

It was just last month when the NYPD were investigating a shooting inside of the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn after the Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas fight.

Only a week prior to that, someone from Casanova’s squad went live on Instagram at one of the “Set Trippin'” rapper’s video shoots before a barrage of shots went off in the background.

Let’s just say everyone in the Hip Hop community, especially in Brooklyn, can only see this as the best possible scenario. Who knows? Maybe there’s a collabo in the works.