A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie left his home in Highbridge to travel across the pond and hit the studio with UK artist Ebenezer to cut a new track called “When I Call Em.”

The smooth three-and-a-half-minute single harps on loyalty and the day ones that always hold you down. As Ebenezer croons over his self-produced track, he sings, “Loyalty, that’s what we call it, so they come when i call him/so they come while I call em.” Then A Boogie cuts in and spits about a girl he’s feeling. “I can make my schedule flexible/the way you neck me is incredible/I can put you on a flight to Mexico/Are you loyal to me ’cause I never know.”

“When I Call Em” comes shortly after the release of his debut EP, Bad Romantic. The track comes just in time for the summer and might set the precedent for his next, which is slated to release in the upcoming months.

Listen to Ebenezer and A Boogie’s new track below.