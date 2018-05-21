Anyone who’s ever dropped bleach on a dark-colored piece of clothing knows the damaging effects it can do to the garment. However, this new acid wash Air Force 1 High might just be the exception to the rule, bringing a whole new “drip” to the silhouette.

This double pack release will feature two versions of the acid washed style: one is vibrant, while the other is more subtle. Together, both pairs combine for an interesting contrast against each other. The vibrant pair ordains a canvas upper with complete acid washed accents. Tan leather stabilizes the look with a solid colored Swoosh, laces, heel tab and of course the signature ankle strap.

On the other side, the more subtle pair is a fraternal opposite. This pair comes dressed in a black tumbled leather upper, accented by an acid-washed canvas Swoosh and heel tabs. Both sneakers share the tan ankle strap, Air Force 1 branding on the heels and tongues, plus a black midsole and outer sole to finish off the look.

No release date has been given yet, but expect the Nike Air Force 1 “Acid Wash” pack to retail for $100 USD over on Nike.com soon.

Source: Sneaker News