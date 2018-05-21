Just a couple weeks after news broke that pop singer Ariana Grande and rapper Mac Miller split up, new reports reveal the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer is dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

The E! report revealed that the two are currently “casually dating” after both having fairly recent breakups. The news was originally reported by Bossip.

Just a week ago, reports stated the former Guy Code cast member broke up with his girlfriend of two years Cazzie David. It’s unknown how the two generated an intimate relationship, but Grande last hosted SNL in 2016, which is where the two possibly could’ve started at least keeping in touch.

“Ariana was holding Mac together for a long time and it wasn’t a good relationship for her,” a source tells E! “She is in a very good place and very happy now.”

Grande and Davidson have not confirmed these reports.

Mac Miller for a long time struggled with drug addiction before getting clean around the time he and the pop star got together. After their breakup went public, the “Good Evening” rapper was involved in a D.U.I incident in the San Fernando Valley after driving his 2016 G-wagon into a light pole around 1 a.m.

With SNL‘s 43rd season wrapped up, Davidson should have more time to hang out with his new bae. This past weekend while SNL season 43 was finishing up, Grande was performing her latest music at the Billboard Music Awards.