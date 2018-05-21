A$AP Rocky revealed via his social media on Sunday (May 20) that his new album, Testing, is officially complete.

ALBUM DONE pic.twitter.com/zWXMXrogvF — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 21, 2018

The rapper dropped his latest single, “A$AP Forever” featuring Moby last month, which debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, we’re still waiting for Rocky to announce a release date for the album to drop.

This will be Rocky’s third studio album and the follow-up to his critically acclaimed AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP LP from 2015.

Aside from the “A$AP Forever” track, we know that Rocky has a song with Kanye West in the vault. Whether or not this song that Kanye mentioned during a tweet storm will be on Testing is unknown, but it wouldn’t be the first time Yeezy landed on a Rocky album. The two previously collaborated on “Jukebox Joints” from Rocky’s last album.

The RCA-signed MC announces this news just days after reports that A$AP Bari was arrested in London on sexual assault charges. This stems from a video that was leaked of the A$AP Mob member harassing and assaulting a woman in a hotel room last year. A$AP Rocky distanced himself from Bari following the accusations.

With the album now completed, fans should expect a roll out from A$AP Mob in the near future. Should the album drop this year, it’ll be amongst a number of big name releases for 2018, alongside Nas, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and Pusha T, whose album drops on Friday.

