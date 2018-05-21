The Obamas just might become the nation’s next best producers.

Back in March, the New York Times reported that the 44th President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, along with his wife Michelle Obama are in the midst of negotiating a deal with Netflix, where the former President will gain the opportunity to produce exclusive content in the likes of documentaries and fictional programming for the ever-growing Netflix masses.

On Monday (May 21), the streaming service confirmed through the lines of Twitter that they are certainly in motion with Barack and Michelle induced content. According to the tweet, the Obamas have entered a multi-year agreement to produce films and series on the Netflix platform.

“President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” tweets Netflix.

It has been clarified by sources involved in the affirmative transaction that the Obamas do not plan on using their profound platform to combat the rhetoric and actions of President Donald Trump or any conservative critics. Instead, Barack is gearing towards a possible talk show idea, where he will unapologetically elaborate on topics pivotal to his presidency such as health care, voting rights, immigration, foreign policy, and climate change. Michelle may use the opportunity to tackle her areas of mastery such as nutrition, and in theory, fashion as the former first lady is heralded as the most influential fashionably inclined to ever grace the White House.

Barack Obama’s once senior adviser Eric Schultz told the Times back in March, “President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire,” he said. “Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”

Overall, the Obamas will use their profound team up with Netflix to aid their wide public acclaim and will get a pure chance to connect with their beloved supporters to engage and curate narratives that are central to their familiarity. There is a great chance the admired pair will enter another era of prime time.