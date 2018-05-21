The 2018 Billboard Music Awards went down this past Sunday and there was plenty to be seen ranging from Janet Jackson’s Icon Award performance to T.I. poking fun at his recent arrest. Another memorable moment from this year’s festivities in Las Vegas was the performance of Salt-N-Pepa, who closed out the show with an appearance by En Vogue and flanked by DJ Spinderella.

The performance of the iconic emcees brought all of their classics like “Shoop” and “Push It” to the stage for a melody that celebrated their history. Salt-N-Pepa was celebrated for being the first female rap act to hit the Billboard Hot 100’s chart in the top 20s.

In an interview with Billboard, the legends revealed that their performance tonight is just the start of some big things that will be on the way soon. “We’re selling out on our I Love the 90’s tour and then, of course, we have our residency coming up in Vegas. A lot of amazing things for us,” Sandra “Pepa” Denton said.

This morning, Salt-n-Pepa shared images of their fan crazed performance on Instagram with the message “#AboutLastNight @bbmas. We had FUN at Billboard Music Awards rocking with our incredible sisters @envoguemusic and @kellyclarkson -Check out the pics. #ClassicHipHop.”

View the Instagram message from the hip-hop royalty and a clip of their performance below.

Photo Courtesy of Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic