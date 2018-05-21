Well, it looks like the Beyhive will now have a place to worship their beloved queen.

Beyoncé is now officially the new owner of a 7,500 square foot stone structured church in New Orleans as reported by TMZ.

The church is said to be over 100 years old and was listed for $850,000, but there is a great chance Queen Bey gave up a hallowed amount of dollars for the praising property. It was probably an easy scout for the “Walk on Water” singer being that her sister and consort in song, Solange lives in close proximity to the church.

Apparently, for some time the church, which was built in the early 1900s, has not been active as a place of worship for believers due to members of the congregation reaching age and passing away.

In recent weeks, a San Francisco church, Grace Cathedral dedicated an entire church service to Beyoncé and the influence of her music.

“Come to The Vine SF to sing your Beyoncé favorites and discover how her art opens a window into the lives of the marginalized and forgotten, particularly Black women,” the Grace Cathedral notes on their website. “The Rev. Yolanda Norton, Assistant Professor of Old Testament at San Francisco Theological Seminary who created the “Beyoncé and the Hebrew Bible” class at SFTS, will be preaching.”

According to the church’s dean Rev. Dr. Malcolm Clemens Young, the “Beyoncé and the Hebrew Bible” class teaches their attendees about how Beyoncé’s music draws attention to the spiritual experience of black women and the issues they face on a common basis.

This New Orleans site is destined to become a faddish spot for tourists who are dedicated supporters of the reigning pop star from all over the world. Word has not be said or confirmed about whether Beyoncé will actually turn the church into her own, or flip the property into something else. But regardless, the Beyhive is bound to turn this place into an international landmark.