Cardi B Returns To Instagram, Warns People To ‘Be Careful’ With Her In New Visuals [VIDEO]

Cardi B. Went on a social media hiatus after she and Harlem rapper Azelia Banks exchanged a few words on Instagram one week back. But the Bardi Gang leader returned to the ‘Gram last night to announce the release of her new video, “Be Careful.”

The video four-minute video officially dropped this morning — a mere five hours ago to be exact — and it’s already garnered more than 1 million views. And to no surprise, the numbers are going up by the second.

The pseudo short film begins with Cardi holding a cross while walking across an open desert with her long red hair whipping back and forth. The camera then cuts to a secluded church and shows Cardi sitting in a lavish all-white wedding dress. But they attendees are all dressed in black.

Like the song, its accompanying visuals tell the tale of a very angry and broken-hearted girl.

Check out the video below.