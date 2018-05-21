Cardi B returned to Instagram today, seeming like a better version of herself.

The “Bodak Yellow” announced that the visuals for the second single, “Be Careful,” of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is on its way.

Love yaaaaaa A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on May 20, 2018 at 9:01pm PDT

She also teased a clip of the video, and it looks like it’s going to be good. It takes place inside of a Church. Bardi and her play husband are presumably getting ready to say their vows until the background music gives a suspenseful aura and then the beat kicks off.

The Bronx rapper only has a total of 6 posts now. In one post she took the time out to give us an update on the stats of all her singles and features. She even took a trip down memory lane to reflect on how far she has come.