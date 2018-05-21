Cardi B returned to Instagram today, seeming like a better version of herself.
The “Bodak Yellow” announced that the visuals for the second single, “Be Careful,” of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is on its way.
She also teased a clip of the video, and it looks like it’s going to be good. It takes place inside of a Church. Bardi and her play husband are presumably getting ready to say their vows until the background music gives a suspenseful aura and then the beat kicks off.
The Bronx rapper only has a total of 6 posts now. In one post she took the time out to give us an update on the stats of all her singles and features. She even took a trip down memory lane to reflect on how far she has come.