Drake Wrote “Nice For What” in About an Hour and a Half

Drake’s “Nice for What” had an impressive four week streak atop the Billboard Hot 100, ahead of his fifth studio album Scorpion.

It turns out that it only took the Canadian rapper about an hour and a half to write the lyrics while playing NBA 2K, according to Murda Beatz.

The producer guest featured on an episode of Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller’s Rap Radar podcast and explained how nonchalant the whole process was.

We were chillin’ at Drake’s house, playing 2K, and we came up with the idea to [use] a female artist, to sample a female artist. So I asked my manager, like, ‘Yo, what do you think?’ He’s like, ‘[Lauryn Hill’s] “Ex-Factor.”‘ And Drake’s like, ‘Oh, what part?’ And we picked the part, chopped it up, I made the beat while he was playing 2K.

As soon as Drizzy heard the beat, he paused his game and put his pen to work.

“He’s like, ‘This shit fire,'” Murda Beatz said. “He sat there, wrote the shit in front of me, cut the shit in front of me. We got the shit done, beat and song, probably in like an hour and a half.”

It’s unclear if his game ended victoriously, but he definitely made a banger.