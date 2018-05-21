Senior Correspondent and host of ESPN’s The Undefeated, Jemele Hill, has been named Journalist of the Year by the National Association of Black Journalists. NABJ’s annual award recognizes “black journalists who have amassed a distinguished body of work with extraordinary depth, scope and significance to the people of the African Diaspora,” according to NABJ’s news release.

NABJ cites the former SportsCenter host’s “provocative” commentary as well as her use of the ESPN platform to not only talk sports but address social and cultural issues relevant to Black culture on her show. Last year, Hill made headlines for a tweet where she called President Donald Trump a white supremacist. President Trump himself responded to the statement and Hill’s tweet was followed by a suspension from ESPN. Hill’s suspension came with backlash from her supporters. Since then, the 42-year-old sports journalist has become a champion for Black men and Black women’s rights.

“This is the biggest accomplishment of my career,” Hill said. She goes on to say that “it would be a serious understatement to call this recognition from NABJ special. This organization has been a second family for me, both personally and professionally. I am humbled to be honored by an organization whose values not only match my own journalistically but has tirelessly dedicated itself to developing and nurturing journalists like me.”

“Jemele Hill is a gem,” said NABJ President Sarah Glover. “She exhibits strength, grace, and doggedness.”

Prior to her employment at ESPN, the Detroit Native worked for the Detroit Free Press and the Orlando Sentinel where she was the only female Black newspaper sports columnist according to NABJ.

Veteran White House Correspondent, April Ryan, who won the award in 2017, congratulated her fellow Black journalist on Twitter for her achievement. “I am so glad the title goes to you,” Ryan shared.

Hill will be honored in Detroit at the NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards on August 4.

This is an incredible honor. NABJ changed my life, and to accept this award in my hometown at this year’s convention is humbling. To God be the glory. I love you NABJ family. https://t.co/gosEWpOKEo — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 21, 2018