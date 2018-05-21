Almost a year later, and Jordan Peele’s critically-acclaimed horror, Get Out, is still raking up awards.

Peele’s directorial debut won the Ray Bradbury Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation at the Nebulas. The award ceremony honors the greatest work in science fiction and fantasy in the United States.

The comedian became the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. He also won the award in that same category at the Writers Guild of America and Critics’ Choice. The NAACP Image Awards and Film Independent Spirit Awards acknowledged Peele’s work as a helmsman.

Although Peele has been making strides to put his fingerprint in other departments, Get Out continues to receive accolades for its groundbreaking work.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that they’ll be picking up Jordan Peele’s series, The Hunt, centered around Nazi hunters in the 1970s in NYC. Furthermore, he produced Spike Lee’s latest joint, BlacKkKlansman, which scored a 100% rotten tomatoes rating and a standing ovation at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.