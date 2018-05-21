King Los has long teased the idea of jumping back into the battle rap arena but not until now has anything substantial come from it. On Sunday, King Los and Rare Breed Ent. revealed that the former Bad Boy Records MC will be getting back in his bag and battle an unknown opponent at RBE’s event this August.

“The King back on the battle stage …. blame @ITSARP for what’s about to happen,” King Los wrote on an Instagram post.

The “Blame it on the Money” rapper has long been a fan of battle culture and lyrically seems more than capable to hang with battle rap’s elites. Los has become famous for his freestyle versus on his mixtapes but probably most notable was his “Five Fingers of Death” freestyle on Sirius XM’s Sway in the Morning that currently has more than 6 million views on YouTube.

King Los isn’t the only big name on the card. The long-awaited return of Battle Rap legend Murda Mook will take place at the same RBE event in August. Mook is set to battle St. Louis battle rapper Aye Verb who has long been chasing the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with the legends.

Murda Mook’s last battle was his rematch with Loaded Lux at Total Slaughter. Many fans of the culture expected Mook’s next battle to be against Tsu Surf, but with Surf being locked up (now released from jail) and Mook basically retiring until the paycheck made sense to him, that battle was less than likely to happen.

RBE’s event will take place at Club Drom in Manhattan on August 18 and will also be live streamed.