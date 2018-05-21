Along with the villain Cottonmouth (Mahershala Ali), the first season of Marvel and Netflix’s Luke Cage received a lot of attention and praise for its various musical guests. Among the notable appearances in Season 1 were the likes of Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings and Method Man, who also had a minor role in the show.

With the series’ musical history in mind, some fans began to wonder whether we’d see some more talented artists make an appearance in season 2, and it looks like they wont be disappointed.

According to recent reports, the full list of musical guests includes Ghostface Killah, Rakim, Joi & D-Nice, Gary Clark Jr., Esperanza Spalding, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Stephen Marley, Jadakiss, and KRS-One. Also, after making an appearance in the previous season, Faith Evans will be returning for another turn in the Marvel Universe.

Like the past season, we can expect to see most of these artists perform existing tracks at Mariah Dillard’s (Alfre Woodard) Harlem’s Paradise. However, following in Method Man’s footsteps, one of ’em will perform a song created for Marvel’s bulletproof hero.

In all, it looks as if Season 2 of Luke Cage has a good chance at matching the musical talent featured in the first season.