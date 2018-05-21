Michael Jackson to Have a Street Named After Him in Detroit

Michael Jackson to Have a Street Named After Him in Detroit

Michael Jackson is set to be honored by getting a street named after him in Detroit.

The city will be honoring the King of Pop and his brothers, better known as the Jackson 5, inking their deal with Motown Records 50 years ago.

A Detroit spokesman said, “The Jacksons were among the first groups of black American performers to attain crossover status and went on to release hit after hit after hit.”

Randolph Street in the city’s downtown theatre district will be known as Michael Jackson Avenue. The official renaming is going down on June 15th during Detroit Music Weekend, which will also be headlined by Tito, Jackie, Marlon and Jermaine Jackson.