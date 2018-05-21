As promised, Nicki Minaj came through and performed a new track titled “Poke It Out” on the season finale of Saturday Night Live.

Playboi Carti grabbed a feature on the track, and came out to perform the song with the self-proclaimed Queen — which just so happens to the name of her forthcoming album, where this song will more than likely end up on, arriving on June 15. Nicki also performed the song “Chun-Li,” which was one of two songs she dropped at the top of her album roll out.

Officially in album grind mode, Minaj now has three songs known to the public for her Queen album, with “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” working the charts right now. “Poke It Out” has not been officially released yet, but Nicki and Carti’s performance is available to watch on YouTube.

In it’s first full week, “Chun-Li” debuted in the Billboard Top 10, and now sits at number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. “Barbie Tingz,” which was released the same day, hasn’t enjoyed the same success; the song currently is sitting at number 84 on the same chart.

While Nicki blazed the stage for SNL on Saturday, she was also nominated for Top Female Artist at the Billboard Awards on Sunday alongside Cardi B and Bhad Bhabie. Cardi B ultimately took home the award after having an unarguably hot year in 2017.

The “Anaconda” rapper also teased fans by saying that her and last week’s Saturday Night Live host, Tina Fey, plan to do a film together called Get Ya Life Ugly. No actual project has yet been publicly confirmed though.

Watch Nicki perform her new song “Poke It Out” below: