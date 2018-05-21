With only about an hour notice, A$AP Rocky tweeted that he will be doing “performance art” at Sotheby’s on Sunday night at 7 p.m. EST, and the event was live streamed on his YouTube channel.

PERFORMANCE ART @ SOTHEBYS LIVE ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL TONIGHT AT 7PM EST #TESTINGTHEWATERS pic.twitter.com/I5RFlPuyhZ — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 20, 2018

The tweet from Flacko’s account, as well as the official A$AP Mob’s Twitter account, included the hashtag #TESTINGTHEWATERS, but that’s just about as much details that was given prior. You can watch the live stream above.

With the Harlem rapper’s highly-anticipated album, Testing, on its way and little-to-no details about it surfacing, this live stream is clear indication that the rollout has begun, and it could be here any day now.

Rocky told Peter Rosenberg that he takes “proper precautions” when releasing new music.