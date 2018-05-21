It’s very rare that you come across a sneaker collab that makes you say, “Bump the kicks — give me the kittens!” However, here we are – staring at an exclusive adidas Originals capsule collection, exclusively made for Sneakersnstuff, that might just be the cutest damn thing on the Internet today.

The new I-5923 Pack unfortunately does not come with an extra set of paws, but it does come in two colorways; either a “Dark Blue”/”Clear Sky” combo or equally clean “St Pale Nude”/”Cardboard” hue. Both utilize a “Gum 3” sole, complimented further by the classic adidas trefoil logo on the tongue and signature Three Stripes logo on the side panels.

Both shoes in the Sneakersnstuff-exclusive adidas Originals I-5923 Pack will retail for $129 USD when they drop in-store and online this Saturday (May 26).



Images: Sneakersnstuff