Steph Curry Gets His Groove Back in Route to a 41 Point Blowout of the Rockets

Steph Curry got his swagger back, and did a quick shimmy to show it.

The two-time MVP scored 35 points while playing 34 minutes, with 18 of those points being the result of a perfect 3rd quarter. Curry shot 7 for 7, and that’s when he decided to let loose on the celebratory shake. Curry was due for a big game after struggling in both Game 1 and Game 2.

“Third quarter, it opened up,” said Curry. “I’ve been doing this for a while. I won’t let two tough games shooting keep me frustrated.”

The Warriors bounced back from their Game 2 loss to the Rockets, and Draymond Green was right; prior to Game 3, he exclaimed that the Warriors play the best when they feel threatened. The return to The Oracle Arena proved that to be true. Golden State set a new franchise record, as the 41-point win is the largest margin of victory in the team’s Playoffs history.

Green was not shocked by Curry’s explosion because he expects more to come.

“You go to certain arenas and a guy gets a dunk and it’s absurd,” stated Green. “Don’t mean to disappoint, but I’ve seen crazier from him.”

The reigning defensive player of the year finished the game with 10 points, 17 rebounds and 6 assists.

Kevin Durant added a mere 25 points, with the Warriors’ starters being able to rest for the majority of the 4th quarter.

On the Rockets side of the ball, Houston shot 39% from the field and 32% from the three-point range. The Rockets are one of the few teams in the NBA that can hold their own when shooting against the Warriors. Golden State gave Houston too much to handle. James Harden and Chris Paul combined for 33 points and 6 turnovers.

“Offensively, we didn’t have any thrust, and they exploited it,” said Harden. Both Harden and Curry were victims of Curry’s offensive mirage on multiple occasions.

The two teams split the first 2 games and now the Warriors have a 2-1 lead. One can predict a high scoring affair from both teams in the next game. If the Warriors protect home court, consider the series over.

Game 4 will be played at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night (May 22).