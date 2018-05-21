Supreme is known for keeping a handful of ongoing collaborations on deck that make it into each one of the brand’s seasonal drops. Levi’s just so happens to be one of them, and it’s usually a clear standout amongst the bunch. Thankfully, spring 2018 doesn’t disappoint.

As expected, denim is the focal point of their latest collaborative effort, with this collection in particular incorporating pinstripe designs and a color palette of pink, stonewashed black, and classic blue. While the set is small in size — custom fit stonewashed pinstripe Trucker Jackets and matching stonewashed pinstripe 550 Jeans are the only items available — each piece makes for a suitable addition to your spring and summer wardrobes.

Pick up Levi’s “exclusively made for Supreme” Trucker Jacket and 550 Jeans beginning this Thursday (May 24) both online and in-store at the NY, Brooklyn, LA, London, and Paris locations. Pieces will begin arriving in Japan the following Saturday (May 26).

Take a look at the collection below: