Its already been four years since 12-year-old Tamir Rice was executed by police officers in a Cleveland playground for just being Black. Although she was unable to achieve justice, his mother, Samaria Rice, is re-directing her reform strategy.

Samaria would like to establish a new cultural center, named after her son, that will serve as a refugee for other Black children. The Tamir Rice Afrocentric Cultural Center will provide children a place to engage in activities involving visual art, drama, music, and other lessons relating to civics. In addition to providing creative activities, she’s hoping that it will be a space that will teach kids how to “dissect and participate in political systems.”

Samaria has already purchased a building for the space through crowdfunding from the Tamir Rice Foundation, and is aiming for a 2019 grand opening. But it hasn’t been a walk in the park. “Nobody is talking about Tamir anymore in Cleveland,” Samaria said. “And that’s sad.”

Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that someone recently superglued the locks to the 3,500-square-foot building to prevent entry.