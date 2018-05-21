Its already been four years since 12-year-old Tamir Rice was executed by police officers in a Cleveland playground for just being Black. Although she was unable to achieve justice, his mother, Samaria Rice, is re-directing her reform strategy.
Samaria would like to establish a new cultural center, named after her son, that will serve as a refugee for other Black children. The Tamir Rice Afrocentric Cultural Center will provide children a place to engage in activities involving visual art, drama, music, and other lessons relating to civics. In addition to providing creative activities, she’s hoping that it will be a space that will teach kids how to “dissect and participate in political systems.”
Samaria has already purchased a building for the space through crowdfunding from the Tamir Rice Foundation, and is aiming for a 2019 grand opening. But it hasn’t been a walk in the park. “Nobody is talking about Tamir anymore in Cleveland,” Samaria said. “And that’s sad.”
Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that someone recently superglued the locks to the 3,500-square-foot building to prevent entry.
I don’t pay no attention to them. They can’t beat me for the simple fact that their child wasn’t killed by the state. I’m going to do it through the grace of God and I’m going to do it because the city of Cleveland gave me no choice but to do it as far as building my son’s legacy and keeping his legacy alive.