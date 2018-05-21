If there’s anyone left doubting Zazie Beetz’s ability to pull off Domino in Deadpool 2, let them all be laid to rest now.

Beware, SPOILER ALERT ahead.

When Zazie Beetz was first cast as Domino in the upcoming Deadpool sequel, many were skeptical of the role. Even though she is a powerhouse on Donald Glover’s Atlanta, some people weren’t sure if they could live with the character’s color switch — some fan boys weren’t having it at all. Sadly, as seen above, Beetz isn’t blind to those who aren’t fans of her casting in the role. However, brown or albino, nothing could stop the funny quips of Beetz as Domino. Beetz easily kept pace with the punch lines that normally fell to Ryan Reynolds and T.J. Miller as Weasel (made famous by his avocado line).

As seen in this preview, the only person to walk away from more carnage than Deadpool himself is Domino. Seemlessly avoiding danger and breezing through her fight with Cable, Zazie’s character can definitely hold her own.

For those of you new to the Marvel Universe, here’s a little back story on Domino:

While everyone was tasting asphalt at the hands of Cable and the larger-than-life Juggernaut, Domino walks off without a scratch. But that’s not to say her hand-to-hand skills weren’t up to par. Beetz’s version of Domino is every much the mercenary bad-ass as she is in the comics. Seemingly succeeding in impossible odds, there’s a lot of bad guy fodder who won’t make it to the Deadpool trilogy thanks to Domino’s flawless butt-kicking skills. For fans of the character, her over-the-top ability to affect luck and probability is a treat to watch on screen, as her comedic sense of timing and confidence comes from her ability to know everything will work out in her favor.

One of the things to love about Beetz as Domino is that she’s sexy without having to become a sex pot or romantic interest onscreen. Her confidence, comedic timing, and onscreen presence does all of that for her. She falls in line with the high bar set in Black Panther, where Black women are being the fierce warriors we know them to be. Now, it might be a coin flip if she could walk away so ‘luckily’ if she had a face-to-face bout with Okoye, played by Danai Gurira (who also slashes through The Walking Dead with her deadly katana). Either way we are definitely here for more powerful Black women onscreen who don’t need to be saved. You won’t catch Beetz slipping on a twig waiting to be rescued in Deadpool 2. Yet, there are some scenes that the “Merc with a mouth” definitely needed Domino to make it out alive — well, half of him anyway.