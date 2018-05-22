You already know that we work hard to get you all summer ready from head-to-toe, and this new Vans Slip-On pack in collaboration with Japan’s own BILLY’s is just too clean to pass up, even if you might have to ship them from Tokyo.

After releasing a few collabs already this year, including an Old Skool model and two checkerboard-print Slip-Ons, BILLY’s and Vans are back for round three, incorporating a throwback “Side Wall Check” pattern design on the sole. The colorways keep it very simple, featuring red and blue options of the same Chalk/White base colorway. The ’70s inspo is just another added bonus that will get you major cool points at those socks-free functions in the near “day party” future.

You can pick up the BILLY’S x Vans “Side Wall Check” Slip-On over in the Japanese retailer’s web store right now.



Images: BILLY’s