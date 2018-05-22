Cardi B Details Offset’s Car Crash: “A Crackhead Was in the Middle of the Road”

Cardi B shed some light on what caused Offset’s car crash in a since deleted tweet.

“Crazy how Set had to swerve and hit a tree cause a crackhead was in the middle of the road trying to get hit or kill himself,” she said, “but God do unexplainable things! Luckily a man was walking by, walked him home and just vanished. The Lord is real.”

The Migos member shared a series of photos his totaled Dodge Charger, showing us just how lucky he was to walk away alive.

Despite the brutal appearance, Offset was released from the hospital quickly and only suffered from minor wounds. His soon-to-be wife re-confirmed his recovery saying that he’s still holding down the fort despite his injuries.

I just wanna hug my hubbie .He so strong 💪🏾Injured and all working and taking care of home ❤️❤️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 21, 2018

Despite Cardi’s deleted tweet, there has been no details of the cause of the accident.