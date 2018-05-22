The Drake machine is in full motion and fans are eagerly awaiting his Scorpion album that is sure to set the summer on fire. Hopping on Instagram, Aubrey shared images of DJ Khaled, Millie Bobby Brown, NBA prospect Trae Young and business partners of LeBron James all in the bomber jackets for the album. What caught many eyes is the image gracing his IG story, a throwback image of DJ Premier with a scorpion emoji placed in the middle.

The 6 God has been mum on many of the details of the album but a Drake and Premo collaboration would be one that hip-hop fans would salivate over. The issue is, no one knows if it’s coming to fruition. Instead, we must wait for the delivery of the album.

Drake is no stranger to linking with legendary producers. Way back in his Comeback Season mixtape days, Drizzy was making a name for himself tackling production from 9th Wonder. Fast forward to Take Care and he made the Just Blaze-produced “Lord Knows” a classic in his discography. With credibility under his belt for meshing well with the production GOATs what will come from the two, if anything, is definitely worth keeping an ear sharp for.

Elsewhere on the Drizzy front, tickets to his Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour with Migos are on sale, Murda Beatz recently revealed that hit-making is as simple as a game of 2K for him and Drake and he continues to own the Billboard charts. If you need some new bars from Drake to hold you over until the album check out his appearance on Lil Baby’s “Yes Indeed.”

