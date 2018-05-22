May 21, 2018 marked Notorious BIG, one of the most influential hip hop figures to date, 46th birthday, the same day Global Road Entertainment released the highly anticipated trailer for City of Lies, based on the emcee’s unsolved slaying.

Starring Hollywood heavyweights Forest Whitaker and Johnny Depp, the provocative thriller will reveal a never-before-seen look at the infamous murder of the east coast rapper shortly following the death of Tupac.

Depp plays L.A.P.D. detective Russell Poole who has spent years trying to solve his biggest case, but after two decades, the investigation remains open. Reporter “Jack” Jackson (Whitaker), desperate to save his reputation and career, is determined to find out why. The pair team up and unravel a growing web of institutional corruption and lies in the search for the truth. Relentless in their hunt, these two determined men threaten to uncover the conspiracy and crack the foundation of the L.A.P.D. and an entire city.

Directed by Brad Furman, City of Lies, written by Christian Contreras, based on the novel by Randall Sullivan and produced by Miriam Segal, hits theaters on September 7.

Will you check it out?