Kelis Made Almost $1M Last Year, But Still Wants Nas to Pay More in Child Support

Kelis and Nas are in the midst of an ugly, public custody battle.

Court records suggest that the “Milkshake” singer garnered $922,840 from her entertainment and touring company, MyKnight, Inc., and her food product business, Feast Enterprises, as indicated by The Blast. She additionally detailed that she holds $691,153.22 in her ledgers and claims $1,374,000 in property.

She also announced that she just acquired $9,000 for music eminences in 2017. She made $21,000 in sovereignties in 2016.

She currently receives $8,000 a month in child support, yet requests more dinero, as her month to month costs top over $25,000.

Kelis said in court archives that she burns through $5,726 on her home loan, $4,500 on youngster mind, $1,1913 on perishables, $1,233 on feasting out, $1,500 on clothing and cleaning and $1,728 on dress. She claims that she burns through $1,300 on private mentoring and $400 for a different math coach for their child, Knight.

Nas recorded his own court reports recently and expressed that he spends about $77,000 every month.

The former couple wedded in 2005 and split in 2009 when she was seven months pregnant with Knight.