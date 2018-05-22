KITH Gets An Assist from Allen Iverson for Mitchell & Ness Collab

KITH Gets An Assist from Allen Iverson for Mitchell & Ness Collab

When merging sportswear with streetwear, there are few athletes who can embody the combo. This is why KITH tapped Allen Iverson to model their upcoming collection with Mitchell & Ness.

After all, Iverson is the reason why the NBA enacted the dress code. He never missed an opportunity to bring the swagger of the streets to the hardwood of the NBA.

These days, NBA players enjoy rocking relaxed looks before gearing up under the lights. After seeing A.I in Kith’s latest collection it won’t be long before the newer NBA stars are rocking KITH. Even if they don’t, the stars of the street certainly will.

To KITH’s credit, they have established three flagship locations in sports biggest markets. This includes New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Still, KITH’s Mitchell & Ness collection has something for every athlete regardless of what sport you enjoy. Items include satin warm-up jackets and pants, Mesh batting practice jerseys, basketball shorts with functional zipper pockets. Each piece dons the signature KITH logo while subsequently showing love to the hometown colors of their three locations.

The top tier quality of Mitchell & Ness brings an authentic feel to each piece. Meanwhile, six tees and three hats complete the collection.

Expect to find this exclusive collection available this Friday (May 25) at all KITH locations and online.

Check out the lookbook below.