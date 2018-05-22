Emerging rap sensation KYLE and streetwear designer Joe Freshgoods come together with two brands that’ve definitely replenished your thirst (and your bellies!) at some point or another: McDonald’s and Sprite.

The super duper partnership arrives in the form of a “That’s the MIX” campaign to help launch the new MIX by Sprite™ Tropic Berry beverage, available exclusively at McDonald’s. Complete with an exclusive track and music video from KYLE, and a capsule collection from Joe Freshgoods, it’s looking like things are getting wavy at your local Micky D’s pretty soon. Standouts from the gear include a wool-and-leather Varsity Jacket, long-sleeve and short-sleeve T-shirts, and some socks to swag out in among other items.

Fans in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York will have the chance to visit select McDonald’s locations this Friday (May 25) when both the capsule collection and music video will drop. Find out all the details of how and where to cop by clicking here.

See the full lookook below: