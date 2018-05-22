LL Cool J dropped a bombshell at the BCRF Hot Pink Party. The Hip Hop legend revealed that his wife, Simone, was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2004 and survived.

LL expressed his determination to eventually finding a cure through research.

Economics is always a big issue . . . and that is a bigger issue that affects everything — health, food, nutrition and education. That is a much bigger discussion that I can’t do in a sound bite right now. But I will say this is really important that we do research — because that is the only way that we can find a cure — and if we find a cure, then we can figure out to make sure all the people who need the cure have it.

Mary J. Blige took the stage at the fundraiser and he told Page Six that he doesn’t have a favorite Mary song because he loves her catalog.