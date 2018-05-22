Hip-hop is collectively on the prowl for new music from Meek Mill since his release from jail a few weeks back and has fantasy booked him in songs alongside veterans who are readying releases and stars that emerged during his hiatus. One that would shake the game is the reconciliation of Meek and Drake for their first music offering since Dreams Worth More Than Money‘s “R.I.C.O.”

Fans ears perked when a clip of Meek playing a song titled allegedly titled “What’s Beef” was shared on Instagram with the Philly emcee spitting “Is we beefin’ or rappin’? I might just pop up with Drizzy…”

The beef between Drake and Meek Mill was one of the most high-profile and intense in recent hip-hop history and was buoyed by diss tracks “Back to Back” and “Wanna Know.” A couple of years later cooler heads have prevailed and Drake was vocal at live shows about in his support for Meek’s release from jail and at his post-release Breakfast Club interview, Meek expressed while he has yet to talk to Drake one on one that the beef is also behind him and the possibility for them to speak in the future was present.

While there is currently no common knowledge of any conversation between the MMG and OVO rappers, it would be a welcomed talk from the hip-hop community. Who knows? Scorpion or another project could hold a surprise that none of us know about.

While the Meek-Drake relationship is one that looks to be eventually mended, the Philly native is set for a couple of more major moves. One of them is taking the stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam to continue to tear down stages like he did at Rolling Loud earlier this year.