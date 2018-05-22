Migos are set to take over China as judges on The Rap of China, the largest hip-hop show in the country. PR Newswire suggests the Atlanta supergroup will be featured on the show alongside Kris Wu and MC Jin.

The Rap of China is described as a reality show that gives the true backgrounds of rappers and is the first youth rap music reality show. The show also gives insight into Chinese culture, while shining a light during their search for the best Chinese emcees. The show will be purely internet based and broadcasted on iQuiyi.com. The hosting platform is also the creators of the show. Migos are brought in as a producer and their star power “is believed to raise the professionalism and popularity of the program.” The new show filmed in North America on May 20th and 21st and will conduct its election of candidates from Asia, America and Austrailia.

The show and the state of rap in China are in a peculiar space. While the show was wildly popular, the shift to an online platform came after China’s state media regulator, the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People’s Republic of China, banned hip-hop culture, those associated and people with tattoos from appearing on their television screens. Billboard reports the belief in the nation is there shouldn’t be supporting platforms for those “whose heart and morality are not aligned with the party and whose morality is not noble.”

The work for Migos is continuing to pick up. Aside from touring with Drake throughout the summer and early fall, the trio is also working with Stadium Goods on a new capsule collection that is scheduled to drop in China.