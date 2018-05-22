Throughout the NBA Playoffs, there was the debate on who deserved to be KIA NBA Rookie of the Year, with fans torn between the efforts of Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. Both players are currently in their off-season but can celebrate the fact that they have been named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

The NBA revealed the honors today and the first team was rounded out by Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, who joins the aforementioned two as Rookie of the Year finalists, Los Angeles Laker Kyle Kuzma, and Chicago Bull Lauri Markkanen.

The All-Rookie second team is headlined by the most famous of all the rookies, Laker Lonzo Ball and is joined in the backcourt by highflying Dallas Maverick Dennis Smith Jr. The frontcourt is occupied by John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Josh Jackson of the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns, respectively.

The announcement of the Rookie of the Year will come after the NBA Finals on June 25, but be on the lookout for more honors to wrap up another busy NBA Season to drop periodically across the duration of the NBA Playoffs.