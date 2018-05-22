Recently, if R. Kelly’s name is mentioned it is not in a positive light. Members of the #MeToo movement such as Ava DuVerney have moved to hold Kells accountable for his alleged actions against women with the #MuteRKelly hashtag and streaming giants like Spotify and Apple Music pulling his music from playlists. What is his reaction to the efforts against him? “It’s too late.”

A video that is making its rounds on Facebook shares a toast that has held between R. Kelly and friends, which shows him defiant in the efforts to silence his impact and boastful that he can’t be stopped.

“I got a million motherfuckers hatin’ me, or 40 billion motherfuckers lovin’ me, you know what I’m sayin’? And I’mma tell you somethin’, I’mma take this musical shit and I’mma inject these motherfuckers with this musical, beautiful motherfuckin’ shit,” Kelly said in the clip.

After a participant in the celebration intersects with a joke of not needing any more babies Kells shared more, “I’m handcuffed by my destiny. It’s too late, they shoulda did this shit thirty years ago. It’s too late. The music has been injected into the world. Ok? I hired my motherfuckin’ self.”

He concluded his moment of clarity by raising a glass and letting the intimate crowd know that he is operating in music like a basketball player while the rest of the world, or at least those moving against him, are on defense.

Aside from his boastful statements, R. Kelly is facing a new lawsuit regarding sexual misconduct with this accuser claiming that he purposefully gave her an STD. On the music front, the pull of music from Spotify’s curated playlists hasn’t affected his success, in fact, he has seen a rise in his streaming numbers.

View his message regarding all of his controversy below.