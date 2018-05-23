Streetwear lifestyle brand ALIFE is in the right frame of mind with its latest selection of offerings, presenting us with a look and style that captures the perfect “summer in the city” vibes we’ll all be chasing for the coming months ahead.

Playing on the brand’s downtown/Lower East Side aesthetic that’s become the cornerstone of New York culture, this set is comprised of an impressive 50-piece capsule. Standouts include everything from graphic tees and pre-shrunk fleece all the way to jerseys and headwear, which should definitely come in handy when it comes to blocking sun rays.

The new ALIFE capsule collection for summer 2018 is set to drop tomorrow (May 24), both online and at the legendary ALIFE Rivington Club in the L.E.S. (158 Rivington Street, New York, NY).

Peep the full NYC-inspired lookbook below: