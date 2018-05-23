Let’s be honest, the era of #OscarsSoWhite is not over. But since 2015’s fiasco, progress has been made not only in Television and Film, but in media in general. With shows like Blackish, Scandal and Insecure, the public is getting a small glimpse into more diverse narratives.

Now, with big data analytics, the media and entertainment sector may be able to make even more necessary steps toward media diversity across the industry.

On May 24, U.S. Representative Val Demings, in conjunction with the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association, invite you to a panel discussion on Combating Barriers to Media Diversity: Assessing the role data analytics play in creating barriers or opportunities to media diversity.

With a drastically changing landscape, media companies are beginning to recognize that adopting a new approach to data is not only necessary, but imperative. Today, almost every action a person takes leaves a digital trail. That said, media has no choice but to become diverse, and some media companies are heading the shift. Leading digital companies like Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google, and Apple are creating challenges and becoming competitors for every publisher.

One thing they all have in common: They specialize in is big data and digital analytics.

Big data may be the key to unlocking that potential and helping the business truly become diverse. In the past, information systems relied on the imperfect inputs, logic, probability, and people who design them (in many cases, solely white men.) This means that media and marketing were easily rooted in stereotypes. Without deliberate care, the innovations to “data” could easily cultivate discrimination, reinforce bias and mask opportunity.

Through direct and indirect means, big data analytics can reveal patterns and insights needed to overcome these problems while ensuring organizations have the right strategy in place to guarantee the growth of diversity in media.