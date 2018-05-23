Donald Glover contributed to one of Shuri’s best jokes in Black Panther, and now he may be getting a role in the sequel. Ryan Coogler wants to enlist Glover in the second installment, as per Metro.

“Ryan Coogler is currently mapping out Black Panther’s sequel and has written in a number of new characters that movie-goers will be introduced to when it premieres,” said the source, according to Metro. “One of those characters, if he gets his wish, will be played by Childish Gambino. Nothing is set in stone but ‘informal talks’ [are happening] between Ryan, Gambino and reps from Marvel and Disney to see if they can make it happen.”

The source also claims that Coogler’s longtime collaborator Michael B. Jordan may make a return, although his character was killed off in the first film. “They’re still yet to decide if Michael B. Jordan will return in some capacity but if he doesn’t it’s likely Gambino may play some kind of villain,” said the source.

If the rumors are true, this won’t be Donald’s first time playing a villain. In Spider-Man: Homecoming he had a small role as Aaron Davis, a career criminal who later becomes the Prowler in the comic books.