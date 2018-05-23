Donald Trump Ordered Not to Block Anyone on Twitter

A New York judge ruled that Donald Trump’s Twitter account is a Presidential account, and not a personal one. Therefore, blocking anyone violates first amendment rights to participate in a “public forum.”

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University brought forward the case, representing seven plaintiffs who says they were blocked from the POTUS.

At this point, it’s safe to consider Donnie’s social media as a political channel. It was one of the many forces in his victory.

United States district judge, Naomi Reice Buchwald wrote a 75-page opinion that stated:

The president presents the @realDonaldTrump account as being a presidential account as opposed to a personal account and, more importantly, uses the account to take actions that can be taken only by the president as president.

Judge Buchwald suggested that Trump could have simply ignored the replies that upset him, rather than blocking the users involved.

Earlier this week Trump attempted to order a DOJ investigation into election surveillance with a tweet that began “I hereby demand.” Therefore, blocking is unjust. Case closed.

Journalist Rebecca Buckwalter-Poza, who was one of the plaintiffs in the case, has been tweeting about her victory.