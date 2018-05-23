Donald Trump put his foot in his mouth (again) when he tweeted, “Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!”

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

POTUS tweeted this after Lahren was attacked by a hero woman who threw water on her while she visited Minneapolis last week with her mother. Unfortunately, the situation was unprovoked. But Donnie may be in way over his head when he said, “Everybody is with Tomi.”

Many people do not favor the controversial, conservative Fox News contributors due to her views on many sensitive topics. For example, she compared #BlackLivesMatter protestors to the KKK and she fired shots at Beyonce for her powerful Super Bowl performance. But what makes it even more disgusting is that she’s a pre-mature culture vulture. She has rifts with prominent Black figures like Queen Bey, JAY-Z, and Colin Kaepernick, but then posts herself lip-syncing 21 Savage’s “Bank Account” on Snapchat.

However, if Donald is limiting his statement to just the water-throwing incident then most people would agree that it sucks.