G-SHOCK is without a doubt the authority for dope timepieces that also utilize amazing tech specs. With the brand’s latest set of digital watches, the popular GA700 and GA800 models get reworked with a super clean, eye-grabbing gold finish.

The appropriately-titled Gold Accent Collection features a muted-out black base that allows for the gold & rose gold accents to really pop. With the GA700 models — the GA710B-1A9 comes in gold and the GA710B-1A4 in rose gold — feature a variety of cool built-in technology, including 200M water and shock resistance, five-year battery life and Hand retract function among other specs. The GA800 also has two offerings, with the GA810B-1A9 incorporating gold accents and the GA810B-1A4 getting the rose gold treatment. The specs on this one are similar to the GA700, but also include 20 LAP memory and dual time display.

All four timepieces in G-SHOCK’s super luxe Gold Accent Collection will go for $130 USD when they arrive at the beginning of June. See more pics of each model below: