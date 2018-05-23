Idris Elba is set to star in, direct, and produce the modern day adaptation of Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame for Netflix, sources confirmed to Variety. Reports suggest that he will also produce the music.

Elba will play Quasimodo, a hunchback who falls in love with a gypsy, Esmeralda.

The story has been adapted many times. The most famous is the animated 1990’s version featuring Demi Moore and Kevin Kline as voices. The Disney flick was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

This is the latest gig for the British actor. He directed a Sundance film titled, Yardie, and appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and The Mountain Between Us. Moreover, he is currently filming the last season of his hit TV series, Luther.