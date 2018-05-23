Grammy-nominated singer Kelis, provided guests with a culinary experience of some of her top dishes at Ford’s My City, 4 Ways culture festival.

She also participated in a Q&A panel where she discussed her love for healthy cooking.

Guests were able to enjoy the Ride & Drive experience in the latest lineup of Ford vehicles including Ford Mustang, F-150, Explorer and Fusion. Both Fusion and Explorer are equipped with SYNC 3 that now comes with Alexa allowing hands-free navigation to direct you to your favorite restaurant, museum, concert or an important business meeting.

The day was topped off by a soulful performance by Raheem Devaughn.

Ford’s My City, 4 Ways culture festival is a guide to the perspectives of four young African-Americans on Washington D.C.’s social and cultural landscapes: Arsha Jones (Lifestyle Influencer); Hamilton Glass (Art Influencer); Black Alley Band (Music Influencer); Chef Resha (Food Influencer). The event also included a powerful entrepreneur panel discussion with The Budgetnista, Melissa Butler, Emory Jones and Arsha Jones; as well as featured art by D.C.’s own Hamilton Glass.

Check out some footage below: