Kofi Siriboe Says He Would Date a Girl That Works at Macy’s or Chipotle

Kofi Siriboe became the official #ManCrushMonday following his role as Jada Pinkett Smith’s young love interest in Girls Trip. He revealed that the thirst became real after the release of that movie.

“Some female celebrities have hit me up,” he tells Page Six. “But I’m not going to name any names.” We can only imagine who these unidentified women are because it’s hard to decipher through all his likes and comments. But too bad he’s off the market.

The Queen Sugar actor made it social media official with model Duckie Thot on International Women’s Day in a since-deleted Instagram post. Hopefully they make it to see many more years, but if they don’t, you don’t have to be a supermodel to be Kofi’s girl.

He revealed that he would date a regular girl that worked at Macy’s or Chipotle. “Actually, I did date a girl that worked at Chipotle — and I love the food.”