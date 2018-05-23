NFL Owners Show Just How Petty They Can Be With New Player Anthem Sanctions

We all knew it would be a matter of time before the NFL would really show just how petty they really are.

The football organization passed a revised policy today that mandates players and team personnel present on the sideline to “stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.”

The revision allows players who don’t wish to stand to remain in the locker room. Also, under the revision, each franchise will have the power to issue their own policies, which could include fines for players protesting the anthem, under the conduct detrimental provision of the league’s personal conduct policy.

In the official league release, commissioner Roger Goodell commented on the change, stating it was “unfortunate” and that the “on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case.”

Such a rule was bound to happen due to the NFL and President Trump’s continued criticism of both ColinColin Kaepernick and the movement that he ignited.

Thankfully, the NFLPA is willing to push back for their players.

This is what NFLPA spokesman George Atallah told ESPN of the NFL’s proposed new national anthem policy:

“We were not consulted ahead of this meeting on any potential changes to the anthem policy. If there are changes to the policy that put players in a position where they could be disciplined or fined, we are going to do what we always do – fight anything that encroaches on players’ rights to the end.”